The city of Bellevue has filed a lawsuit against a couple whose home was pushed off its foundation during a landslide in the city’s Somerset neighborhood last month, alleging that the house should be declared a public nuisance and demolished.

The suit, filed in King County Superior Court, also seeks a temporary restraining order and injunctions to prohibit the homeowners, John and Barbara Surdi, from “perpetuating the public nuisance” and from interfering with demolition of the house.

The three-level home at the end of a cul-de-sac in the 5000 block of 139th Place Southeast was pushed off its foundation on Jan. 17, forcing the evacuation of about 40 people from several other homes.

Since the slide, five other homes remain marked with red tags, prohibiting anyone from entering, according to the lawsuit. A sixth residential property has a yellow tag, allowing partial and restricted use.

This post will be updated.