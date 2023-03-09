The Bellevue School District has revised its proposed consolidation plan and taken Ardmore Elementary off its list of elementary schools where students would move to other buildings beginning next year.

Under the new recommendations, released this week by interim Superintendent Art Jarvis, Wilburton Elementary students would go to Clyde Hill and Enatai elementaries and Eastgate Elementary would be combined just with Spiritridge Elementary. Advanced Learning students at Spiritridge would move to Woodridge. Ardmore wouldn’t be consolidated, and the Arabic Heritage Language program that is launching in September would be added to the elementary school.

The original proposal had Ardmore combining at Bennett, Cherry Crest and Sherwood Forest elementaries, and Eastgate going to Spiritridge and Somerset elementaries.

At a public hearing held last month for the Ardmore community, families and staff noted that the Ardmore is a Title I school, which means it receives federal funding because it serves a high percentage of low-income students. About 38% of students are English-language learners. Speakers said the proposals had sowed confusion, especially for families whose first language isn’t English.

Jarvis will present the updated recommendations Thursday afternoon at the regularly scheduled School Board meeting.

This story will be updated.