The Bellevue School Board voted Thursday to approve the district’s recommendations to move Eastgate and Wilburton elementary students to other schools following a monthslong process that spurred criticism over the district’s handling of the school consolidations.

Beginning next school year, Wilburton Elementary students will go to Clyde Hill and Enatai elementaries and Eastgate students will go to Spiritridge Elementary. Advanced Learning students at Spiritridge will move to Woodridge.

Related Bellevue School District revises consolidation proposal

Three of the school board’s five members voted yes and two abstained from Thursday’s vote. Wilburton and Eastgate families crowded into the room, with many holding signs or wearing shirts asking the board to keep their schools open.

The original proposal, presented by interim Superintendent Art Jarvis in early February, also included Ardmore Elementary combining at three other schools and Eastgate going to both Spiritridge and Somerset elementaries. The district said it took Ardmore off the list because, as a Title I school, it serves a high number of low-income students and English language learners.

The district anticipates about a $31 million shortfall for the 2023-24 school year, in part because of a declining student population. Closing the two schools would provide approximately $6.2 million in savings, Jarvis said, which would save about 60 full-time staff from layoffs. Jarvis said that group would be a significant number of junior staff who are people of color hired within the past two or three years.

The School Board was presented with three options to reduce the shortfall: consolidating schools, postponing the decision by tapping into the district’s reserve fund, or reducing staff. The second option would have eliminated about 30 full-time positions, while the third would have eliminated about 60. In all options, the district expects to lose about 41 positions through attrition.

Advertising

Related Seattle may need to close schools to save money

Board member Carolyn Watson, who voted in support of the recommendations, recalled being a Bellevue school volunteer in the mid-2000s when many buildings were understaffed. At her son’s elementary school, there weren’t enough teachers, counselors or other staff and she once found a little girl wandering around a parking lot unsupervised because there wasn’t anyone to supervise drop-off. Similar situations would play out at schools now if there were additional cuts, she said.

“This option of just letting more staff go is just not going to work,” she said. “We’ve got to go with how can we keep the most certificated and classified staff?”

School Board member Jane Aras, who abstained from voting, said she had lost sleep over trying to come up with the best possible solution for the district’s shortfall. She heard “questions and sorrows and pain” from families and staff and wondered if the proposals were the best the district could do.

She added she had looked at housing developments being constructed throughout Bellevue, and wondered how the student population will continue to change. The district has said fewer families with young children are moving in to high-density housing like apartments or townhomes or into the Bellevue homes that typically cost more than $1 million.

“I wonder, how difficult will it be for us to create another building down the line, whether it’s five or seven years?” Aras said. “How do I face the same kids and say ‘sorry, kids, we’re gonna move you again’?”

The district hasn’t said how the Wilburton and Eastgate buildings will be used next year.

Wilburton opened in 2018 and was built to relieve overcrowding at other schools, including the ones the district is now planning to send Wilburton students. The approximately 82,000 square foot building cost $49 million to construct. Eastgate was built in 1956 and rebuilt in 2009. It was the first Bellevue school with a geothermal heating system to save on heating bills.