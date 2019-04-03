Bellevue police are investigating the shooting death of a man whose body was discovered early Wednesday at Goldsmith Neighborhood Park, in the 3200 block of 142nd Place Northeast.

Police said on their blog that officers responded to reports of gunshots coming from the park area at about 12:30 a.m., and when they arrived, they found a dead man with gunshot wounds, according to a post on the Bellevue Police Department’s official blog.

Police said they are treating the death as “suspicious” and that, while no suspects were found at the scene, they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.