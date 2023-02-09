BELLEVUE — The Bellevue School District has chosen Ardmore, Eastgate and Wilburton elementary schools as the three it is recommending be consolidated with other schools, district officials said Thursday.

The seven elementary schools up for consideration were Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge and Wilburton. The district said it chose those schools because they have seen significant enrollment decline.

Families of students from those schools held a rally Monday outside the school district’s offices.

Parents at the demonstration questioned the district’s timing and transparency over the proposal to consolidate three schools

The district is experiencing its lowest student population in more than a decade. In October 2022 the district had 18,409 students, a decrease of nearly 2,000 from when the district began losing students in 2019. Enrollment is projected to decline for the next 10 years to a low of 16,000 students, according to Melissa deVita, the district’s deputy superintendent of finance and operations.

Meanwhile, enrollment in private schools and home schooling has increased.

District officials have said all staff members from the consolidated schools will be retained and the buildings would remain in use.

This post will be updated.