A fire that burned a home in Bellevue is being investigated as a likely arson connected to a domestic-violence situation.

KOMO-TV reports the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of 159th Ave. S.E., according to Bellevue Fire officials.

Officials say a woman in the home managed to get out safely, and firefighters had the blaze under control in less than 10 minutes.

Bellevue police say investigators believe the fire was intentionally set by a 56-year-old man who is known to the woman who lived at the home. He was arrested Thursday morning in Bellevue, police wrote in a tweet.

They are considering this an arson related to a domestic-violence disturbance.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Seattle Times staff contributed to this post.