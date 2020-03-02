BELLEVUE — The president of Bellevue College and one of the college’s vice presidents will be leaving this week after the vice president told someone to alter a mural of two Japanese American children in a World War II incarceration camp by removing a reference to anti-Japanese agitation by Eastside businessmen.

President Jerry Weber and Gayle Colston Barge, vice president of institutional advancement, are departing, though it was not made clear by the public college Monday morning if the two were fired or if they resigned. Provost Kristen Jones will serve as acting president, Board Chair Rich Fukutaki announced at a Monday news conference.

The decision came after an emergency board meeting this weekend, Fukutaki said.

Barge, who last week was placed on leave, acknowledged two weeks ago that she removed a reference in the description accompanying the art installation “Never Again Is Now,” created by Seattle artist Erin Shigaki. The project was brought to Bellevue College as the school recognized the Day of Remembrance, which commemorates the day President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the imprisonment of Japanese Americans.

On Monday, however, Fukutaki said leaders now believe Barge didn’t personally remove the reference, but told someone else to do so.

This post will be updated.