BELLEVUE — Bellevue College President Jerry Weber and Gayle Colston Barge, one of the college’s vice presidents, resigned Wednesday, two days after the college announced they would be leaving following Barge’s decision to alter a campus mural of two Japanese American children in a World War II incarceration camp.

The college’s board of trustees voted unanimously to accept Weber’s and Barge’s resignations, effective immediately. Barge was the vice president of institutional advancement.

Provost Kristen Jones will serve as acting president, the college said Monday.

Barge, who last week was placed on leave, acknowledged two weeks ago that she removed a reference in the description accompanying the art installation “Never Again Is Now,” created by Seattle artist Erin Shigaki. The project was brought to Bellevue College as the school recognized the Day of Remembrance, which commemorates the day President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the imprisonment of Japanese Americans.

One sentence in a paragraph about Japanese immigrants and their connection to Bellevue was whited out: “After decades of anti-Japanese agitation, led by Eastside businessman Miller Freeman and others, the mass incarceration of Japanese Americans included the 60 families (300 individuals) who farmed Bellevue.”

Weber sent out a message of apology to the Bellevue College community Feb. 24, but no personnel action was taken until after a Seattle Times story detailed the incident.