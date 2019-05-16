Classes at Bellevue College were canceled Thursday afternoon, and students and staff were told to evacuate after the school received an emailed threat from a student, according to Bellevue police.

Students received an email from President Jerry Weber announcing the closure of the college’s main and north campus around 3 p.m. Social media posts and a campus alert were sent out shortly after.

“We have received threats against the campus and the police are not able to locate the person who made the threats, so out of an abundance of caution, we are closing for the rest of the day,” said a post on the college’s Facebook site.

There is no imminent threat to staff or students, according to the post.

The college decided to close after a student sent an email to the school containing a threat, said Bellevue police spokeswoman Meeghan Black.

The email followed a classroom argument between the student, a second student and a teacher on Wednesday, during which the student made threatening statements, Black said. Another student reported the incident to campus security.

Black said she didn’t know the exact threats the student made, but that they were directed at the school at large.

Police don’t believe the student was on campus around the time of the email and are assisting in the evacuation, Black said. She said she doesn’t know if officers have located the student yet.

The school will provide updates on its website and through campus alerts and email.