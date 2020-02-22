A fire at a Bellevue apartment complex displaced two families and prompted authorities to rush one man to the hospital Saturday, according to city fire officials.

The man had been found in the apartment unit where the fire started, Lt. Camaris Olson said. Authorities performed CPR on him and were able to find a pulse before sending him to the hospital.

Olson could not provide an update on the man’s condition and did not say where he had been hospitalized, citing privacy laws.

The fire occurred around 7 a.m. in the 14000 block of Bel-Pre Road. Investigators have not yet determined the fire’s cause.

The building where the blaze broke out is part of a larger apartment complex. The building contains three apartment units.

Authorities from Bellevue, Redmond and Kirkland responded to the scene. Red Cross will provide help to the displaced families, Olson said.