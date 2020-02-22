A man was in critical condition Saturday night at Harborview Medical Center after a morning fire at a Bellevue apartment complex.

The man had been found in the apartment unit where the fire started, said Lt. Camaris Olson, of the Bellevue Fire Department said. Authorities performed CPR on him and were able to find a pulse before sending him to the hospital.

The fire occurred around 7 a.m. in the 14000 block of Bel-Red Road. Investigators spent Saturday working to determine the fire’s cause.

The building where the blaze broke out is part of a larger apartment complex. The building contains three apartment units. Two families were displaced.

Authorities from Bellevue, Redmond and Kirkland responded to the scene. The Red Cross will provide help to the displaced families, Olson said.

Correction: Due to an editing error, Bel-Red Road was misspelled in an earlier version of this story.