BELLEVUE — As drizzle began to fall from the gray clouds hanging low over Meydenbauer Bay Park, Nathaniel Lodwig was in the water, training to save lives.

Lodwig, a 45-year-old teacher and entrepreneur who lives near the Lake Washington park, was joined in the water by two young women — all three pursuing their lifeguard certifications. The trainees practiced retrieving limbless yellow rescue dummies from underwater and pulling each other to shore on wooden backboards.

“I wanted to be involved in the community,” explained Lodwig, who has worked as a lifeguard before but needed to get recertified. “So I saw that we’re looking to have more people [be lifeguards], and I think it’s a great opportunity for people that want to get into connecting with the community.”

Lodwig’s training comes as Bellevue faces a shortage of beach lifeguards, according to Christina Faine, public-information officer for Bellevue Parks and Community Services. The city is now looking to hire at least 16 new lifeguards.

When Bellevue’s public beaches first started being staffed for the summer, three of them — Chesterfield, Chism and Clyde — were left without lifeguards. Visitors were met by empty lifeguard chairs bearing “NO Lifeguard On Duty” signs. Further back from the shore, white yard signs explained that the regional lifeguard shortage had left the beach unattended. Instead, would-be swimmers were encouraged to head to Newcastle, Enatai or Meydenbauer Bay parks, which would remain staffed.

That labor distribution has since shifted after test results indicating high rates of bacteria at Newcastle and Enatai beaches led the city to close those swimming areas and reassign guards to Chism and Clyde. Faine said the bacteria levels will be retested early next week, with guards moved back to the more popular Newcastle and Enatai if conditions become healthy again.

“Recruitment of lifeguards is an ongoing issue year-round — especially during the summer,” Faine said. “The severity of the situation this summer led us to offer incentives for beach lifeguard positions.”

Among those incentives are a $250 hiring bonus and free certification training for those offered a job. Bellevue’s high average income and the hiring competition posed by summer camps might make local recruitment difficult, Lodwig said, but the perks that the city is offering aren’t bad.

“Usually I think they charge $180 for someone that wants to take the lifeguarding class … So that’s a pretty great deal, actually,” he remarked. “If someone wants to be a lifeguard next year, their lifeguard certification is for a couple years.”

A Bellevue lifeguard can make between $15 and $21.50 an hour.

On the other side of Lake Washington, things have been going a little better, but they are not without their problems.

“While staffing is more challenging than past years, we have been able to fully staff our pools and beaches,” said Seattle Parks and Recreation communications Manager Rachel Schulkin, who added that “the increased cost of living, and job market with many opportunities have been having an impact on recruitment and retention for several years.”

As Bellevue hires new lifeguards, and if the bacteria issue at Newcastle and Enatai is resolved, Faine said Chism beach will be the first to get restaffed. Clyde and Chesterfield will follow, depending on visitor volume.

Until then, swimmers “do so at their own risk,” the city says.

“The bottom line is that lifeguards reduce the incidence of drowning,” Faine said.

Faine added that staffing the Bellevue Aquatic Center public pool also has been an issue. According to Lodwig, though, training to work at a beach is more demanding.

“Even though you have to have a lot of skills at a pool, the coordination of a team and some of the deeper-water rescue — there’s just a few extra hours, and also a certain level of skill needed,” he said.

The hiring process is expected to take from one to two-plus weeks. Lodwig said he expects to start work July 11, so he won’t be on staff yet for a day Bellevue is expecting to see high beach attendance.

“If the weather is nice on the Fourth of July, we usually see an increase in visitors at our beach parks,” Faine said. “The public is encouraged to visit Chism, Clyde and Meydenbauer Bay Park, which will have lifeguards from noon to 7 p.m.”