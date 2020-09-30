Salish Lodge & Spa will close for a week starting Thursday after 23 staff members and two guests tested positive for coronavirus, according to the hotel’s general manager and Public Health – Seattle & King County.

The county health agency is recommending anyone who visited the hotel or spa in Snoqualmie — whether overnight or as a daytime guest — between Sept. 16 and 30 get tested for the coronavirus, monitor their symptoms and avoid close contact with others.

The lodge follows strict health protocols, said general manager Alan Stephens. He said he did not believe any of the infected employees had been in “close contact” with guests or colleagues, using the term as defined by Public Health – Seattle & King County: Being within 6 feet of another person for more than 15 minutes.

Hotel managers first learned of the outbreak Sept. 23, Stephens said, and began working with the county health authority to contain the virus’s spread, including by closing sit-down dining Sunday morning.

On-site coronavirus testing Wednesday confirmed some employees still had the virus.

The lodge, purchased in 2019 by the Snoqualmie Tribe, has seen a tidal wave of visitors in the last two months, Stephens said, as pent-up remote workers flee the cities for a vacation they can drive to. “The pent-up demand has been incredible,” he said. “The lodge has set new records” for bookings.

The lodge will undergo two deep cleanings during the week it is closed to guests, Stephens said. The hotel has already informed some overnight guests, for whom it has contact information, about the outbreak.