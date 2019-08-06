Angela Birney, Steve Fields lead in Redmond mayor’s race; Renton contest tight

Redmond mayoral candidates Angela Birney and Steve Fields were leading in Tuesday’s election returns, with 54% and 35% percent of the vote, respectively.

Andrew Koeppen was trailing with 11%. The top two candidates will move on to the November general election.

Birney is president of the Redmond City Council and has served on the council since 2016. She was previously chair of the Parks and Trails Commission in Redmond and a middle-school teacher.

Fields has served on the Redmond City Council since 2017 and owns a coffee shop in the city. He worked in the aerospace industry in Colorado and Washington, as well as the executive offices of Seattle and King County on policy, budget and operational improvements.

In Renton, the race for mayor remained close in early returns. Armondo Pavone had 28% and Marcie Maxwell had 27%. Ruth Pérez and Randy Corman were behind, with 23% and 22%.

Pavone has been a Renton City Council member since 2014. He owns and operates The Melrose Grill, a restaurant in downtown Renton. He was a past president of the Downtown Renton Association.

Maxwell was a member of the Washington state House of Representatives for five years, representing the Eastside’s District 41. She also served on the Renton School Board for eight years and as Gov. Jay Inslee’s senior K-12 education policy adviser.

Pérez was appointed to the Renton City Council in 2014 and elected to the council in 2015. Corman has served on the Renton City Council for the past 25 years, over seven terms. He retired in 2017 after 33 years at Boeing.

Both mayoral races are without an incumbent because both Redmond Mayor John Marchione and Renton Mayor Denis Law are leaving office after serving three terms.