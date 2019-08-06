Voters in two fast-growing Eastside cities weighed in on mayoral races Tuesday.

In Redmond, Angela Birney and Steve Fields were leading Tuesday’s count with 54% and 35% of the vote, respectively. Andrew Koeppen trailed with 11%.

Meanwhile in Renton, the race remained close. Armondo Pavone had 28% and Marcie Maxwell had 27%, with fewer than 100 votes separating the two. Ruth Pérez and Randy Corman were behind, with 23% and 22%.

Both mayoral races are without an incumbent because both Redmond Mayor John Marchione and Renton Mayor Denis Law are leaving office. And in both cities, development, traffic and housing-affordability concerns are top-of-mind for voters, candidates say. The top two candidates in each race will move on to the November general election.

Birney is president of the Redmond City Council and has served on the council since 2016. She far out-fundraised her opponents and was endorsed by Marchione, King County Executive Dow Constantine and others.

“Voters share our priorities of connected communities, accountable city government and the leadership to move Redmond into the future,” she said in a statement.

Fields has served on the Redmond City Council since 2017 and owns a coffee shop in the city. He worked in the aerospace industry in Colorado and Washington, as well as in the executive offices of Seattle and King County on policy, budget and operational improvements.

In Renton, Pavone has been a council member since 2014. He owns The Melrose Grill, a restaurant in downtown Renton, and was a past president of the Downtown Renton Association.

Maxwell was in the Washington state House for five years, representing the Eastside’s District 41. She also served on the Renton School Board for eight years and as Gov. Jay Inslee’s senior K-12 education policy adviser.

Maxwell, who raised the most money in the race and has a list of heavyweight endorsements that include Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson, said she understood the close early results.

“In a local race, people know all four of the candidates sometimes and they’re making choices between people they know,” she said.