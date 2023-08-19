On the Eastside, all incumbents running for their city council positions in the Aug. 1 primary election will move on to the general election.

Some, however, took second place, suggesting close races in November. With primary voter turnouts between 30% and 40%, some races were separated by dozens of votes.

Results were certified by King County Elections this week. These dozen races will join other Eastside city council and mayoral races that had two or fewer candidates and are automatically headed to the November election.

In Bothell, Carston Curd, a licensed geologist, will face Mark Swanson, a retired engineer, for the Position 4 seat occupied by James McNeal, who is running for a different city council seat. Curd received 49% and Swanson received 27%. Ann Aagaard took third place.

Ashley Eckel and Steve Sinwell will run for Clyde Hill City Council Position 2, which Eckel was appointed to in May. Eckel, a HematoLogics senior research scientist and University of Washington affiliate assistant professor, had 47% of the vote and Sinwell had 36%, beating third candidate Spencer Hamlin. Sinwell is vice chair and senior partner at Deloitte & Touche.

Issaquah City Council incumbent Victoria Hunt, director of data solutions at Crosswalk Labs, received more than two-thirds of the primary vote against three challengers for Position 6. She’ll face Sam Sheehan, a welder and fabricator. Hunt received 68%, Sheehan received 17%, Katia Zakharoff received 11% and Marc “Marquez” Lazzara received 4%.

In Kenmore, 71 votes separated John Culver and incumbent David Baker, with Culver having the slight edge in the race for City Council Position 5. Culver, a technology analyst and small-business owner, received 40% of the vote and Baker, a business owner, received 38%. Mark Prince was in third place. In the Position 7 seat, incumbent Corina Pfeil received 40% and will run against Nathan Loutsis, a University of Washington student, who had 31%. Nathan MacDonald received 29% of the vote.

For the Kirkland City Council Position 2 seat, incumbent Kelli Curtis received 61% of the vote and will face Catie Malik, associate director of finance for the UW School of Medicine’s Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology, who took 29%. Zoltan Szilagyi took third place.

In the race for the Newcastle City Council Position 1 seat, teacher Sun Burford received 42% of the vote and will face Len Trautman, a self-employed contractor who took second place with 52 votes over Kevin Turner. The seat is being vacated by Mayor Linda Newing, who isn’t running for reelection.

Osman Salahuddin and Nate Niederhausern will run in the race for the Redmond City Council Position 1 seat to replace Varisha Khan, who isn’t seeking reelection. Salahuddin, a King County community engagement manager, received 68% and Niederhausern, a principal at Sunstone Media Group, received 17%. Paul Stepanov took third place with 14%.

For the Redmond City Council Position 7 race, challenger Angie Nuevacamina will run against incumbent David Carson; 50 votes separated the two. Nuevacamina received 40% and Carson received 39%. Amit Gupta received 20%.