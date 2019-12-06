More than a month after the general election, two Eastside city council races that required recounts have winners.

Varisha Khan beat three-term incumbent Hank Myers for the Redmond City Council’s Position 1 seat. Khan won by 66 votes. In the second race, Dave Rosenbaum won the Position 1 Mercer Island City Council seat over Daniel Thompson by 40 votes.

Khan is a community organizer and former political-action-committee director for OneAmerica Votes.

Rosenbaum is a public relations manager for Rover, a dog-walking app, and former congressional aide. He’ll replace Councilmember David Wisenteiner. He said he started having conversations with other city officials before the recount to prepare for the position, but didn’t want to take up too much of their time, should he not win.

King County Elections certified the results Friday morning after a machine recount on Thursday.

One race, between Leigh Henderson and Mason Thompson for a Bothell City Council seat, still doesn’t have a winner. Just five votes separate the two candidates. A hand recount of the King County ballots on Thursday showed no variances, but Snohomish County still has to complete its hand recount next week.