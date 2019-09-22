A 72-year-old man riding a bicycle was critically injured when he was hit by a car in Bellevue on Sunday evening, police said.

The collision occurred at Southeast Eighth Street and 145th Avenue Southeast, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The cyclist, who was thrown into the car windshield, was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The 28-year-old driver remained at the scene after the collision, the police department said.

The collision occurred less than 2 miles from the area where a 33-year-old bicyclist was hit by a driver and killed in August. James Ralph died after he was struck by a turning driver on Northeast Eighth Street at 134th Avenue Northeast. The driver said blinding sunshine was a factor in the crash.