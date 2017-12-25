One resident was injured after jumping from a third-floor balcony.

Firefighters rescued several people early Christmas morning after a blaze engulfed the front stairwell of an apartment building in Factoria, blocking residents from escaping.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the blaze, reported at 4:27 a.m. Monday in the 12800 block of S.E. 40th Court, according to the Bellevue Fire Department. One resident was injured after jumping from a third-floor balcony before the firefighters arrived.

Firefighters used ground ladders to rescue other residents of the building, the department said. Five adults were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. Investigators said the fire started outside the building and burned its way in but haven’t determined the cause.