Five Redmond Fire Department employees will lose their jobs and six will take a leave of absence for not complying with the state’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, which required all uniformed employees to be vaccinated by Monday.

As of Monday, 132, or 88%, of the Eastside city’s 150 uniformed employees were fully vaccinated, the city said Tuesday morning. An additional five employees are on leave until they are fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Two employees are retiring in lieu of complying with the mandate.

A group of Redmond firefighters, who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since its beginning, were vocal about their resistance to Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate. Thousands of state employees and those in health care settings, including firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, are required to be fully vaccinated or potentially lose their jobs.

Before the deadline, the group said they hadn’t gotten the vaccine and had no plans to do so. More than a dozen firefighters had asked for vaccine exemptions on religious grounds and all had been denied.

Redmond fire Chief Adrian Sheppard said last week he was confident there wouldn’t be any effects to service levels in the community.

In nearby Bellevue, 92% of the Fire Department’s 216 staff impacted by the mandate have submitted proof of vaccination, according to city spokesperson Brad Harwood. In Kirkland, 85% of Fire Department employees had submitted proof-of-vaccination documents as of Monday morning.