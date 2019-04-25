A 3-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car in a Kirkland parking lot Thursday afternoon, police said.

Medics responded to a Safeway parking lot in Kirkland’s Juanita neighborhood shortly after noon, Kirkland police Lt. Rob Saloum said. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who hit the boy stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police officers, Saloum said.

Officers from Kirkland’s traffic unit will be at the scene for the rest of the afternoon, Saloum said.

Details of the accident were not immediately known.