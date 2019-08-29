Three people escaped a fire early Thursday that devastated a home in Sammamish, according to police and news reports.

The fire broke out about 1:30 a.m. in the residence in the 20100 block of Southeast 24th Street. The road was closed while firefighters battled the blaze, according to Sammamish police. It has reopened.

One resident told KIRO TV that three people had been inside the home and everyone got out safely. Residents also told the station that they suspect the fire’s cause was an electrical malfunction.

Firefighters said the “stubborn” fire started in the garage and spread into the home and attic, the station reported.