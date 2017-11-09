Photos posted from the police department's Twitter account chronicled the rescue, which involved the Bothell Fire Department and an elevator technician.

An evening meeting at City Hall turned into an elevator-escape mission for Detective Chad Davis and traffic Officer Erik Martin of the Bothell Police Department Thursday.

After the meeting, they got into an elevator, which got stuck between the first and second floor for over an hour, Bothell police Sgt. Bryan Keller said.

Davis and Martin remained in “good spirits” throughout the ordeal, the tweet said.

At 6:13 p.m., the department tweeted that the two had safely exited the elevator.

UPDATE: Great job Bothell Fire and elevator tech. Both officers are out, safe and sound. Thank you to all who worked hard to get this resolved. pic.twitter.com/S5ub6Kr9j6 — Bothell Police (@BothellPolice) November 10, 2017