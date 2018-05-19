Agents with the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife were heading to the scene in Snoqualmie-North Bend area to look for the cougar.

One man is dead and another has been taken to Harborview Medical Center after they were attacked by a cougar while riding bicycles around 11 a.m. Saturday in the woods in the Snoqualmie-North Bend area, said the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The injured victim, in his 40s, called for help on his cell phone, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott. He said there is no more information about the extent of his injuries.

As of 1 p.m., the dead man’s body had not been retrieved because of concern about the cougar on the loose.

Abbott said agents with the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife were going to the scene to find the cougar.

He said the attacks took place near North Fork Road Southeast and Lake Hancock Road, a Snoqualmie address.

