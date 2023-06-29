A wildfire south of Colville, Stevens County, has destroyed seven structures and prompted evacuations for more than 100 homes, officials said Thursday.

The Moran Creek fire had grown to more than 50 acres as of Thursday evening, causing the evacuations and the establishment of an American Red Cross shelter at a Colville high school.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the structures the fire destroyed were homes, Washington State Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Jessa Lewis said.

Exact evacuation statuses also weren’t immediately clear. The DNR said some residents were told to leave immediately while others were told to get set to evacuate.

Experts predict a heightened potential for wildfires this season for most of Washington and regions of Idaho, Montana and Oregon, citing hot and dry conditions during the summer months and the availability of grassy fuels.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.