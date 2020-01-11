Skiers and other eastbound travelers be advised: Heavy, wet snow has sent dozens of cars careening off Interstate 90 in the past 24 hours, forcing multiple shutdowns of the highway near Snoqualmie Pass.

After a series of overnight closures, cars were backed up for 2 miles and almost three hours near the pass on Saturday morning. The highway reopened at 11:17 a.m. Saturday, but closed again just after 2 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, said Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper John Bryant.

Eastbound I-90 is closed again near the summit. Vehicles are slipping and sliding. No estimated reopening. pic.twitter.com/GG3E1IgzZn — I-90 Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) January 11, 2020

Chains are required in this weather, Bryant said. Troopers are checking all eastbound cars for chains, cables or alternative traction devices at mile marker 47. Drivers without traction devices will be turned around, and also risk a $503 fine. State law says that although cars with all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive don’t need to use chains, they still need to carry them.

His other big pieces of advice: Slow down.

“Just because you have traction doesn’t mean you have stopping power,” he said. “Go a little under the speed limit, even with chains.”

Drivers should familiarize themselves with the state’s tips for winter driving before heading into the mountains, said Summer Derrey, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Twenty-three inches of snow have fallen on the pass since Friday. Heavy snow conditions are expected to continue through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

“We want everyone to get where they want to go, but the weather types were right on this one,” Bryant said. Drivers should check the state transportation department’s traffic alerts for the most up-to-date road closures.