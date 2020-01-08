Eastbound lanes on Interstate 90 closed Wednesday afternoon near Snoqualmie Pass after multiple spinouts and collisions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The lanes were closed around 4 p.m. at milepost 47 near Denny Creek, which is about 5 miles west of the summit of Snoqualmie Pass. Officials do not have an estimate on when lanes will reopen.

Westbound lanes remain open, but WSDOT is warning drivers to drive carefully in winter conditions. Snow and slush remain on the roadway, and the area was seeing snow, which is expected to continue through the weekend.

Traction tires were required over the pass Wednesday afternoon, as well as chains for vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds. Oversize vehicles were prohibited.

Conditions for the pass can be found on the agency’s website.