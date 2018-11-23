Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed around 5:45 p.m. Westbound lanes remain open, but chains are required.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Drivers attempting to cross Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90 should expect delays Friday night.

All eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed near the summit of Snoqualmie Pass starting at around 5:45 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The closure came after multiple spin-outs in the area. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Westbound lanes are open, but chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive.

Most Read Local Stories

Cyber Sale! Save 90% on digital access.

It was snowing at the pass at around 6 p.m., according to WSDOT. The Washington State Patrol and WSDOT are now assisting vehicles that spun out, according to State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson.

Heidi Groover: hgroover@seattletimes.com.