Eastbound lanes of I-90 closed around 5:45 p.m. Westbound lanes remain open, but chains are required.
Drivers attempting to cross Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90 should expect delays Friday night.
All eastbound lanes of I-90 were closed near the summit of Snoqualmie Pass starting at around 5:45 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
The closure came after multiple spin-outs in the area. There is no estimated time for reopening.
Westbound lanes are open, but chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel drive.
It was snowing at the pass at around 6 p.m., according to WSDOT. The Washington State Patrol and WSDOT are now assisting vehicles that spun out, according to State Patrol spokesman Trooper Rick Johnson.
