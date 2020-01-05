Eastbound Interstate 90 was reopened Sunday afternoon after being closed at Snoqualmie Pass due to “multiple crashes and spinouts” amid heavy snow, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

The closure, at milepost 47, about 13 miles east of North Bend, was announced at about 12:45 p.m. and lasted about 45 minutes.

Chains were required Sunday for all vehicles on the pass except for all-wheel or four-wheel drive.