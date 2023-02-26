A wreck early Sunday on southbound Interstate 5 left two people dead and one critically injured, according to city fire and state transportation officials.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to a major crash on the southbound lanes around 3 a.m. The wreck happened near South Spokane Street, which exits to the SODO neighborhood.

Firefighters had to extricate passengers from a vehicle. Two died at the scene, but one person was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to Seattle Fire.

It’s unclear how the crash happened. A snapshot of traffic at South Spokane, published on Twitter by the Washington State Department of Transportation, shows traffic snarled near the exit and several emergency vehicles at the scene. Three lanes were closed for roughly five hours, WSDOT said.

Washington State Patrol was on site to investigate the fatal crash, Seattle Fire reported.