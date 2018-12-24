Firefighters responded to the fire in the 500 block of North 36th Street before 4 a.m. Monday.

An early-morning fire Monday in Fremont spread from an alley to multiple businesses before it was put out.

Seattle firefighters responded to the 500 block of North 36th Street before 4 a.m. Monday, according to a tweet from the department. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

