Firefighters responded to the fire in the 500 block of North 36th Street before 4 a.m. Monday.
An early-morning fire Monday in Fremont spread from an alley to multiple businesses before it was put out.
Seattle firefighters responded to the 500 block of North 36th Street before 4 a.m. Monday, according to a tweet from the department. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
