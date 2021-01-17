A blaze broke out at an apartment building on West Casino Road in Everett shortly after midnight on Sunday, claiming the life of a man and a cat.

The first people to call 911 said they heard an alarm and saw smoke, according to a statement the Everett Fire Department posted on Twitter. Fire crews then arrived, and realized it was coming from a unit on the second floor of the Parkside Apartments. The firefighters entered the building and saw heavy smoke and a mattress fire in the bedroom. They suspect a cigarette sparked the flames, but investigators are still working to confirm the cause.

The firefighters, the statement said, found the man and tried to save his life, but he was unresponsive by the time they found him and did not survive. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the man’s identity and cause of death.

In conjunction with the news, the Everett Fire Department included some tips for preventing a home fire. They include reminding people to smoke outdoors, not indoors; to avoid smoking while in bed or intoxicated; and to completely douse cigarette butts before throwing them away. They also reminded people to test their smoke alarms every month.