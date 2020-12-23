An early-morning fire erupted in a grocery at the decades-old Firdale Village building in south Edmonds Wednesday, fire officials said.

No one was hurt, and firefighters from two districts quickly contained the blaze, officials said.

Two-alarm fire at Firdale Village in Edmonds is under control. No injuries. Fire is contained to the Firdale Market. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause. pic.twitter.com/sZGzVBUbWj — South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) December 23, 2020

The fire at the two-story Firdale Village building in the 9600 block of Firdale Avenue was reported at 4:42 a.m. by several passersby calling 911, said Leslie Hynes, spokesperson for South County Fire. Edmonds firefighters arrived at 4:58 a.m., she said.

“There were reports of some people in neighboring businesses in the building, but they got out safely,” Hynes said.

Firefighters from neighboring Shoreline were called to help battle the blaze, which was knocked down within about 30 minutes, she said.

The fire was contained to the Firdale Market, a grocery business within the building, which also houses several other businesses, Hynes said.

Officials were still trying to figure out what caused the blaze early Wednesday and assessing damages, she said.