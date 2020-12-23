An early morning fire erupted in a grocery market at the decades-old Firdale Village building in south Edmonds Wednesday, fire officials said.

No one was hurt, and firefighters from two districts quickly contained the blaze, officials said.

The fire at the two-story Firdale Village building in the 9600 block of Firdale Avenue was reported about 4:42 a.m. by several passersby calling 911, said Leslie Hynes, spokeswoman for South County Fire. Edmonds firefighters arrived on scene at 4:58 a.m., she said.

“There were reports of some people in neighboring businesses in the building, but they got out safely,” Hynes said.

They also called in firefighters from neighboring Shoreline to help battle the blaze, which was knocked down within about 30 minutes, she said.

The fire was contained to the Firdale Market, a grocery business within the building that also houses several other businesses, Hynes said.

Officials were still trying to figure out what caused the blaze early Wednesday and assessing damages, she said.