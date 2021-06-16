A collision on eastbound Interstate 90 early Wednesday left one car overturned on the freeway, blocking at least two lanes and causing significant traffic backups.

Here's a visual for that collision blocking at least two lanes on eastbound I-90 just east of W. Mercer Way. pic.twitter.com/yhdfoRqhdY — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 16, 2021

The collision occurred around 6 a.m. east of West Mercer Way, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

On Twitter, the Seattle Fire Department said firefighters were responding to the crash, and encouraged drivers to avoid the area.

Firefighters responding to EB I-90 just before tunnel for report of three vehicle collision including one rollover. All patients are out of the vehicle. Avoid area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) June 16, 2021

Drivers can use Highway 520 as an alternate route across Lake Washington.