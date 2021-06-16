A collision on eastbound Interstate 90 early Wednesday left one car overturned on the freeway, blocking at least two lanes and causing significant traffic backups.
The collision occurred around 6 a.m. east of West Mercer Way, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
On Twitter, the Seattle Fire Department said firefighters were responding to the crash, and encouraged drivers to avoid the area.
Drivers can use Highway 520 as an alternate route across Lake Washington.
