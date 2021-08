A fire early Wednesday morning in a Bellevue apartment complex sent three people to a hospital with injuries, according to the Bellevue Fire Department.

As crews were still working on putting out the attic fire pic.twitter.com/qV342lLcdd — Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) August 4, 2021

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the complex at 14700 N.E. 36th St. around 3 a.m. The first crews reported heavy fire conditions and the possible need for a rescue.

Five people were removed from the complex. Of the three who were taken to an area hospital, two had minor injuries and one was seriously injured, the fire department said.