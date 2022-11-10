Family, friends, neighbors and community members gathered at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday to honor the life of D’Vonne Pickett Jr., a Central District store owner killed last month in a shooting.

Pickett, a 32-year-old entrepreneur and father of three, was shot Oct. 19 as he and his wife were closing up The Postman, their mailing and shipping business. His death rocked the Central District community. Pickett served as a youth football coach for the CD Panthers and was a beloved figure in the neighborhood and throughout South Seattle.

“I’m relying heavily on all of you, because the mission D’Vonne and I believed in, put our blood, sweat and tears in, was keeping communities connected,” his wife, KeAnna Rose Pickett, told mourners during the service.

Before the service began, photos and video clips of Pickett over the years played on the arena’s jumbotron — Pickett running laps at the Garfield High School track; cradling his newborn child; clinking glasses with family to celebrate the holidays. A black casket, trimmed in red and covered in flowers, anchored the public memorial.

Tributes to Pickett highlighted his generosity, his creativity, his curiosity and his unwavering commitment to his family.

“He had the purest soul I ever knew in my life,” said his sister De’Auz’janae Pickett during the memorial. “I’m so angry, I’m so mad but I know he accomplished his assignment on Earth, and I know his soul is full.”

Advertising

Mayor Bruce Harrell, who spoke during the public service, said he and Pickett played on the same streets of the Central District. He recalled that growing up, he knew of people — “pillars of our community, who did everything right” — who also lost their lives to gun violence.

“We have to do everything possible to save our own community, because no one is going to do it but us,” Harrell said, choking up as he spoke.

Terrell Elmore was Pickett’s first coach, teaching him to play little league football for the CD Panthers when Pickett was 7 years old. They stayed in touch throughout his life, as Pickett went on to become a skilled and dedicated basketball player.

Pickett helped the Rainier Beach High School Vikings win a 3A state championship in 2008, and later played basketball at a junior college in Arizona for two years. He eventually earned a scholarship at Seattle University, where he played D1 basketball, and went on to play professionally in Ontario.

But one of Pickett’s proudest moments was opening The Postman in the Central District in 2018, Elmore said.

Elmore recalled asking Pickett why he decided to include a portrait of his great-grandfather, Jacques Chappell, a mail carrier in the neighborhood for 37 years, in the business’s logo.

Advertising

“He said, ‘Simply to preserve my family’s legacy,’” Elmore told mourners during the service.

Cameron Dollar, who coached Pickett when he attended Seattle University, said Pickett’s “true passion was to be a great man.” Dollar recalled that Pickett would often watch Dollar and his staff intently as they went about their daily lives with their own children, taking notes.

“He’d follow up with questions like, ‘Hey coach, why did you do that? What were you thinking about when you did that with your son?’” Dollar said during the service. “I was his basketball coach, but honestly we only talked basketball 15% of the time.”

The memorial closed with a crowning ceremony, meant to honor Pickett “as the king that he is,” said Minister Danny Cage Jr.

Pickett’s young son, D’Vonne Pickett III, walked onto the stage with Pickett’s cousin Dale Griffith. As he approached his father, he lifted a red pillow, carrying a glittering crown, high above his head. Then, between a bed of flowers, he placed the crown on his father’s casket.