Seattle Public Utilities estimates a blocked sewer line spilled 320,000 gallons of sewage into the Duwamish Waterway near Boeing Field on Thursday.

The Duwamish River is now closed to water activities, like fishing, from around the Museum of Flight to Harbor Island, according to a statement from Seattle Public Utilities and Public Health – Seattle & King County. Signs are posted along the 3,000 feet of waterway affected. Officials will continue to sample the water until it’s determined to be safe for contact.

Seattle Public Utilities received a report Thursday of suspected sewage in a ditch near Boeing Field and located a lodged piece of plywood in a sewer line, according to the statement.

Seattle Public Utilities said it had alerted local tribes and the City of Tukwila, as well as regulators including the Washington Department of Ecology and Department of Fish and Wildlife.