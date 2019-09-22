The Duwamish River was reopened to fishing and other activities Sunday morning, after test results showed no unsafe levels of contamination from a sewage spill Thursday.

Seattle Public Utilities received a report Thursday afternoon of suspected sewage in a ditch near Boeing Field and found a piece of plywood lodged in a sewer line, according to a statement from SPU. The utility estimates the total overflow was about 320,000 gallons, but it’s not clear how much of that entered the water.

On Friday, Public Health – Seattle & King County closed a stretch of the river from the Turning Basin just upstream of the Museum of Flight to Harbor Island. Water testing along the 3,000-foot stretch of waterway and shoreline continued through the weekend.