The reinstatement of fired Seattle police Adley Shepherd and a delay in releasing the ruling has raised questions in City Hall.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan declined Friday to make public a city document recommending how her office should respond to questions regarding the anticipated release of an arbitrator’s ruling ordering the reinstatement of a fired Seattle police officer last November.

The document, which was attached to a Nov. 19 email from the City Attorney’s Office to top officials in the mayor’s office, appears to provide the mayor’s office with questions it might expect and their answers relating to the arbitrator’s decision — even though the results of the arbitration hadn’t yet been publicly released.

The decision, which overturned the firing of Officer Adley Shepherd for punching a handcuffed woman, had been reached in late October, shortly before the Seattle City Council was to vote on a contentious new labor contract with police.

But lawyers for the city and the officers’ union privately agreed to delay the release of the ruling, according to a Jan. 14 Seattle Times story that cited emails obtained under a public-disclosure request.

The ruling in the highly publicized excessive-force case likely would have been used by critics of the contract, possibly swaying individual council votes.

The delay in releasing the ruling has raised questions within City Hall, prompting the chair of the council’s public-safety committee to say she is looking into whether there was an intentional attempt to influence the political process.

During the delay, the council voted on Nov. 13 to ratify the tentative police contract pushed by Durkan and the Seattle Police Officers Guild (SPOG), despite deep concerns about disciplinary changes in the agreement raised by a police oversight panel, two dozen community groups and a federal judge overseeing a 2012 consent decree that required the Police Department to adopt reforms to rectify excessive force.

Shepherd told The Times he learned about his successful arbitration ruling a few days after the new police contract’s approval, when his union’s vice president, Sgt. Rich O’Neill, informed him it had been intentionally delayed until after the council’s vote for political reasons.

Emails among members of the Discipline Review Board (DRB) involved in Shepherd’s arbitration don’t explicitly say why lawyers for the guild and the city agreed to put off finalizing the ruling. But they show Suzanne Parton, a board member representing the police guild in those negotiations, characterized the delay as “possibly unethical.”

“I simply do not see how delaying the process for some political purpose is appropriate,” Parton wrote in a Nov. 4 email to arbitrator Jane Wilkinson.

Dan Nolte, a spokesman for City Attorney Pete Holmes, has previously disputed that the delay occurred because of the contract vote, saying it was due to “a number of technical and procedural questions, including the difficulty of reinstating an employee that has been without training or police work experience for four years.”

Durkan spokesman Mark Prentice told the Times last month that Durkan and the mayor’s office did not learn of the arbitrator’s decision until the week of Nov. 19.

To buttress his comments, Prentice provided the Nov. 19 email, saying it proved the mayor’s office didn’t learn of the decision until that date.

The email, written by Assistant City Attorney Paul Olsen, was addressed to Mike Fields, the police department’s human-resources director, and Ian Warner, the mayor’s legal counsel, who has since left the office. Other officials were copied into the email, including Holmes.

“We expect that the DRB’s decision in the Shepherd matter will be issued to the parties this week. We cannot predict when it will be publicized. Attached is a draft set of possible questions that may be addressed to the CAO, SPD, or MO,” the email said, referring to the City Attorney’s Office, the Seattle Police Department and the mayor’s office.

“Draft responses are also included,” Olsen wrote.

In the subject field, Olsen wrote, “DRAFT Questions and Answers, CONFIDENTIAL, Attorney-client communication.”

It also listed an attachment, referred to as “11-19-18 confidential re shepherd.docx.” But the attachment was not provided to The Times.

The Times first asked for the attachment on Jan. 24 in an email, but did not get a response.

On Friday, in response to the request, the mayor’s office released a copy of the email, with the attachment entirely redacted and blacked out. The mayor’s office cited attorney-client privilege as grounds for withholding the document.

Also blacked out was the wording in the subject field regarding the draft questions and answers, even though that language had not been redacted earlier when the email was provided to The Times.

The Times on Friday again asked the mayor’s office for a copy of the attachment.

The mayor’s office declined.

Last week, City Councilmember Lorena González, the public-safety committee chair, said she’s pushing for answers regarding the delay in releasing the arbitrator’s ruling.

“If there was an intentional attempt to delay an arbitration decision for purposes of creating political influence, that is a concern to me and I think it should be a concern to the general public,” González said.

“And we’re going to get a better understanding of exactly what happened and why it happened,” she said.