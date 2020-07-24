With federal agents poised to deploy to Seattle against the will of local leaders, Mayor Jenny Durkan pleaded with protesters to demonstrate peacefully ahead of what she worried could be a violent and tumultuous weekend in the city.

Describing herself as frightened, Durkan said she’s worried that a small group of people are bent on disrupting protests, damaging property and proving violence, citing vandalism, fires and injuries during nighttime protests two days earlier this week.

Citing threats of crackdowns from President Donald Trump, she said she feared what has happened in Portland — nightly, violent clashes between protesters and camouflaged federal agents — could happen here.

“I cannot overstate it enough, what is happening is frightening to me,” Durkan said at a Friday morning news conference. “It is frightening that you would use federal agents for political purposes.”

“He is doing that, he is purposefully targeting Democratic cities,” she said of Trump.

Durkan said she spent the morning meeting with the King County executive, the county prosecutor, the Seattle city attorney and the state attorney general’s office, and that they will take “every legal step necessary” if federal forces intervene here as they have in Portland.

There are several protests planned for Seattle over the weekend, some of which include groups that have emerged as militant voices in Portland.

She said she felt misled by Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, who she said told her Thursday that the agency had no plans to send federal agents to Seattle and would inform her if that changed. On Thursday evening, the agency said they were sending a Customs and Border Patrol team “on standby in the area” to protect federal buildings.

“I don’t want to say I was lied to, but I think there was maybe semantics that weren’t forthcoming,” she said.

She said she’d asked for information but received none on the number of agents in the area and their purpose.

The possible influx of federal agents comes as Durkan continues to field criticism about Seattle police’s own handling of protests over the last several weeks.

Durkan repeatedly cited her tenure as U.S. attorney for Western Washington, saying it was common for federal agents to be sent to cities, but not without notification or over the city’s objections.

“It is really unprecedented for federal agents to be surged to a city without consultation of local law enforcement,” Durkan said.

Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best stressed that neither of them had requested federal help and both disavowed comments from Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild, who has said he would welcome the help of federal agents.

“He doesn’t speak for the Seattle Police Department, Chief Carmen Best does,” Durkan said.

“Mike Solan can ask for whatever he deems necessary,” Best said. “He’s another person out in the community.”

At the same time, Best also repeated her criticism of a new law, passed last month by the City Council, that bans Seattle police use of tear gas, pepper spray and similar weapons. The ban goes into effect Sunday.

“It deeply troubles me,” she said. “But I am duty bound to follow.”

She said it would leave police with fewer “tools” to safely disperse crowds.

“I’ll be taking this pepper spray off of my belt and putting a riot stick on there,” Best said.

James Sido, a spokesperson for the Downtown Seattle Association, said “We expect our local and state leaders to establish policies and laws that protect the first amendment while also protecting residents and businesses from targeted and organized vandalism, destruction and looting.”

In Portland, federal law-enforcement agents are charged with protecting the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, where they have been based during the nightly protests that now target the building. But early Friday as in some previous nights, agents moved several blocks west of federal property and acted like they had full authority to wield policing powers as they deployed tear gas canisters and shot off other munitions.

In one early Friday incident witnessed by a Seattle Times reporter, a line of federal agents clad in paramilitary gear blocked off the east end of Portland’s southwest Main Street several blocks away from the courthouse.

Protesters gathered a bit further to the west. They had regrouped after an earlier round of tear gas. They were standing in place and at that point did not appear to be throwing things at the officers.

Then, the federal force used big doses of tear gas as a kind of herding tool to push the protesters further from the courthouse.

Through it all, the Portland Police were nowhere in sight, having largely ceded the night’s protest response to the federal government.

“We’ve seen it happen in Portland,” Durkan said. “At this point I have to presume that what is happening in Portland could happen here.”