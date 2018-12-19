Responding to widespread criticism that King County's $195 million-a-year homeless response is fragmented, Seattle and King County are moving toward consolidated services into a single agency.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine have endorsed a consultant’s recommendations to bring control of the region’s massive and unwieldy homeless response under one roof.

The report acknowledges what critics of local efforts to address homelessness have said for years: Confusion over the homelessness response, spread over six different city, county and federal agencies, has “minimized efficacy across systems and stunted progress toward ending homelessness in the region.”

But the troubles arising from the region’s “fractured” response are far from over. City and county officials acknowledge that consolidating services representing tens of millions in public dollars will be difficult work.

While there’s no exact timeline for completion, city and county authorities say they’ll work to complete parts over the next several months. They hope to rebid homeless service provider contracts together by 2020.

Prepared by consultant group Future Laboratories, the report lays out recommendations for a creating a new agency, with a small board that will assume authority over all city and county services — both emergency and long-term solutions — dedicated to fighting homelessness. It recommends streamlining bureaucracies to ensure a new director can act quickly and decisively.

But the report does not set specific goals — including whether the mission is to end or to reduce homelessness — or explain in detail how efficiencies created by consolidation will result in better outcomes for people experiencing homelessness. It also doesn’t detail the costs of integration.

In total, Seattle — with pass-through state and federal dollars — spends about $90 million a year to help fight and prevent homelessness. Additional spending by federal housing authorities and some philanthropies brings the total operational budget for the countywide homelessness system to roughly more than $195 million a year.

On any given night, an estimated 12,112 people were homeless countywide last year, an increase of more than 25 percent since 2012. Overall, more than 29,000 people accessed some kind of homeless-related services last year

To get a more efficient and effective system, the report recommends:

Folding the agency that currently coordinates policy and handles the region’s application for federal funding — it’s called All Home — into the new agency.

Revising existing performance metrics for providers of homeless services, per criticism.

Increasing access to behavioral health care, including mental-health and substance-abuse treatment.

Stepping up efforts to eliminate racial disparities among people who fall into homelessness.

Creating a public-private partnership to allow charities and the business community to work together to reduce homelessness, and to ensure that the public, private and philanthropic sectors are focused on the same goals.

Increasing affordable-housing options for homeless people and other low-income residents.

Unifying the response won’t be an easy task or a quick one.

As the consolidation effort moves forward, the city and county will need to hire a director, negotiate an agreement to create the authority and work out practical details of consolidating the work of hundreds of city and county employees — all while continuing to manage the response to what remains a worsening crisis.

The report recommends that Sound Cities, a group representing King County’s 38 cities outside of Seattle, potentially be part of the new governing board. But it does not say if any of those cities have committed to participating.

Constantine and Durkan are scheduled to address the report and recommendations at a Wednesday morning news conference.

“Fragmented” homeless response

The new report is the latest step in a reform effort reaching back years. Even before Constantine and then-Seattle Mayor Ed Murray declared a state of emergency over homelessness in 2015, observers were calling the region’s response to homelessness “fragmented.”

The new report notes the current response is spread over six government departments, leading to inefficiency and bad outcomes for people looking for help out of homelessness. “Six agencies cannot hold primary responsibility for the same thing,” the report says.

Durkan, during her 2017 mayoral campaign, called for the creation of a single authority to oversee the response, and Constantine and other elected and government officials have expressed a similar idea.

The lack of coordination is at least part of the reason that Durkan and Constantine established the 75-member One Table task force. Earlier this year, they brought together elected leaders, businesses and union leaders, philanthropists, service providers and formerly homeless people to talk about how to improve the system.

But One Table was widely considered a fizzled effort, with few tangible results other than a commitment in April by Durkan and Constantine to move toward a consolidated response.

While the One Table discussions focused on root causes of homelessness, the new report builds off those talks, highlighting several policy initiatives authorities say will improve the existing system.

The report calls for consolidating efforts to find vacant, underutilized buildings that can be used to create additional shelter space for people living on the streets; increasing pay for the staffers who do the on-the-ground work; and creating an ombudsperson’s office to handle complaints and hold the agency accountable.

Other West Coast cities struggling with growing homeless populations have already integrated their responses.

Like King County and Seattle, Portland and Multnomah County had a fragmented homelessness system before merging, with neighboring cities, into a single joint office. It’s unclear if elected officials in King County’s 37 other municipalities are willing to do the same.

Seattle and King County staff also recently visited Los Angeles, and consultants have spent hundreds of hours speaking to elected officials from around the country.

City and county authorities say they will continue to consult with elected officials, business owners and others as they flesh out the plan.