Enjoy the good weather while it lasts, as rain is expected on Thanksgiving this year.

The National Weather Service says this weekend will feature dry weather and sun, possibly until Tuesday.

Between this weekend and early next week, the days will begin with morning fog and give way to nice autumn sun thanks to a high-pressure system blanketing Western Washington, said weather-service meteorologist Jacob DeFlitch.

Two additional systems could come in Wednesday and Thursday, bringing some showers, DeFlitch said.

“We are looking at a chance of showers,” he said, adding that the weather service “can’t guarantee that it will be dry.”

Anyone traveling across Snoqualmie Pass or Stevens Pass for the holiday should expect rain, and Stevens could see some light snow as well.

“That can change, but at the moment we are seeing those systems,” DeFlitch said.

The Washington state Department of Transportation is also making it easy to plan ahead for your holiday travels with traffic charts showing the best times to travel on the passes.

There are no back-ups or delays expected for Nov. 21 or Nov. 22 on Stevens Pass, but the Snoqualmie Pass chart does forecast heavy congestion between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday and from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.