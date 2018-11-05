Visitors got a taste of Japan on Sunday during Bunka no Hi, or Japanese Culture Day.
The event, at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, was lively and colorful with drumming, games, crafts, martial arts and more.
Visitors got a taste of Japan on Sunday during Bunka no Hi, or Japanese Culture Day.
The event, at the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, was lively and colorful with drumming, games, crafts, martial arts and more.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.