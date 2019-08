CHELAN — A rock slide struck a car and blocked Highway 97/A Friday morning for about an hour near Chelan.

The gray Toyota Prius was able to drive from the scene and the driver was uninjured, said Trooper John Bryant with Washington State Patrol.

Rocks rolled onto the roadway at approximately 6:52 a.m. south of Knapps Tunnel at milepost 227, Bryant said. The roadway was reopened at 7:55 a.m.