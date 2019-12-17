A driver fatally struck a pedestrian with a car in Kent on Tuesday evening, according to the Kent Police Department.

The pedestrian was hit around 6:20 p.m. in the 23500 block of 104th Avenue Southeast, which is part of a highway from Kent to Renton. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to a statement from police.

The driver, who officers do not believe was impaired, stayed at the scene. Preliminary evidence suggests the driver was following the speed limit, according to police.

Traffic detectives will investigate the collision.