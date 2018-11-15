Kent police say the children were not hurt but their mother was taken to the hospital, where she died Wednesday evening.

Police say a driver in an SUV struck and killed a woman who was pushing her children in a stroller at a crosswalk in the city of Kent, south of Seattle.

Kent police say the children were not hurt but their mother was taken to the hospital, where she died Wednesday evening.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that the driver was making a left turn and didn’t see the woman walking in the crosswalk.

Investigators don’t believe that drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash but they’re investigating.