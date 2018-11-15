Kent police say the children were not hurt but their mother was taken to the hospital, where she died Wednesday evening.
Police say a driver in an SUV struck and killed a woman who was pushing her children in a stroller at a crosswalk in the city of Kent, south of Seattle.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows that the driver was making a left turn and didn’t see the woman walking in the crosswalk.
Investigators don’t believe that drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash but they’re investigating.
