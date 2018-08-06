The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday at Clear Creek Road and the Mountain Loop Highway, southeast of Darrington.
Two people are dead after a car crashed into construction equipment parked along the side of a road near Darrington, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.
The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday at Clear Creek Road and the Mountain Loop Highway.
The driver, a 19-year-old man from Aberdeen, and a passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Darrington, were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Investigators believe speed may have been a factor, the sheriff’s office said.
Most Read Local Stories
- Massive search continues for Seattle hiker missing since Wednesday
- Body of dead hiker airlifted off Buck Mountain by Navy helicopter after group activated emergency beacon
- Search continues for missing Seattle hiker; dogs, helicopters and searchers have failed to locate woman
- 'I have not slept in days': Readers react to Tahlequah, the mother orca clinging to her dead calf
- The Blue Angels take to the skies this weekend — what to look for in their Diamond 360 maneuver WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.