Two people are dead after a car crashed into construction equipment parked along the side of a road near Darrington, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is reporting.

The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. Monday at Clear Creek Road and the Mountain Loop Highway.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Aberdeen, and a passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Darrington, were pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor, the sheriff’s office said.